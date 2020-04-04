Metro says 10 employees have tested positive for coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — A total of ten employees of Bi-State Development have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Friday.

The employees work at corporate headquarters in the One Metropolitan Square downtown, Call-A-Ride, Illinois MetroLink and in the Brentwood and DeBaliviere MetroBus facilities.

Anyone with close contact with the employees has been notified and asked to self-quarantine, the agency said, and facilities and other areas have been sanitized.

Metro encouraged area residents to utilize public transportation for essential trips only.

On Saturday, Franklin County reported three new coronavirus cases since Thursday, for a total of 27. That includes seven cases in Washington, five in Union, four in Villa Ridge, three each in Pacific and St. Clair, two in Lonedell and one each in St. Albans, Sullivan and New Haven .

Missouri is reporting a total of 2,113 cases and 19 deaths. Illinois has 8,904 cases and 210 deaths.

