ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit called off the Redbird Express, which was scheduled to shuttle Cardinals fans to the 6:45 p.m. game at Busch Stadium, because of the drivers calling off work.
The cancellation came after a day of service disruptions that delayed service on the system.
An "unusually high number" of Metro bus drivers "calling off work and declining to work extra shifts" has led to a shortage of available bus routes Monday, Metro Transit announced earlier in the day.
It means the transit agency expects it "will not be in a position to deliver the normally high quality service the region has come to expect every day," the agency said on its website.
Metro's announcement comes amid continued contract negotiations between Metro Transit and its main employee union, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788. Drivers' refusal to work overtime shifts recently has led to delays on some bus routes.
The union's representative has said wages, working conditions and protecting bus drivers and MetroLink operators from assaults and other crime are among issues dividing the two sides.
The regular contract with Metro expired in 2016 and an extension ended June 30. The union has proposed another extension, this one for six months, with a 3% wage hike, with later pay increases to be determined in negotiations.
Metro bus routes have encountered similar disruptions in recent weeks. Amid a July shortage of about 50 drivers, Metro officials said some managers had climbed behind the wheel to take on driving duties.
More information on available routes and delays is available by accessing Metro's website, calling 314-231-2345 or by texting 314-207-9786.