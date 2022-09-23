Metro Transit plans paid parental leave, other benefits to keep workers

ST. LOUIS — The board overseeing Metro Transit on Friday approved up to four weeks of parental leave and other new benefits as a way to keep employees, and attract new ones, amid continued worker shortages.

The $2.6 million package also includes subsidies for child and elder care, and up to $5,250 for college tuition reimbursement or help in paying student loans.

"We have to make some dramatic changes in how we compete for talent, both through recruiting and retention, so we can maintain the levels of customer service needed to keep our region moving forward," Taulby Roach, the CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency, said after the Bi-State board's approval.

An ongoing shortage of bus drivers and other employees has been responsible for missed bus trips and unreliable bus service, Bi-State said. Last month there were 2,055 missed bus trips, or more than 2%. That's following cuts in scheduled service over the past year.

During the first three quarters of this year, the agency said it had hired 368 new employees but 469 left.

As of last month, Metro had a 20% shortage of bus drivers, with only 631 of 789 positions filled. The agency also was short 13 MetroLink operators, 71 paratransit van drivers and 52 mechanics.

The plan approved Friday also includes new anti-bias and anti-racism training for managers; money for "small recognition" pay hikes and transit passes for employees' family members.

Bi-State/Metro also plans to develop a companywide app to improve direct communication with drivers and other employees who don't have email access.

Bi-State officials have yet to release details on when the new incentives will take effect and said they are subject to change.

Bi-State/Metro currently is negotiating a new contract with its main employee union.