ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit plans to ditch its plastic smart card system launched in 2018 as an alternate way to buy tickets for MetroLink and Metro buses, replacing it with a new fare collection set-up costing at least $4 million.

Metro officials say the current model, called the Gateway Card, had a $10.3 million price tag but has never worked as planned. There also were several years of delays in activating it.

Herb Simmons, board chairman for the Bi-State Development Agency — which oversees Metro — called the Gateway Card a "failed system" at a meeting Jan. 27 of the board's operations committee.

Simmons didn't elaborate. But Taulby Roach, Bi-State's CEO, said in an interview that a key problem has been the inability of users to go online or at MetroLink stations to load additional value onto the cards once purchased.

"By the time we got the system out and operating, it was only marginally functional," said Roach, who became CEO in 2019 about a year after the agency started offering the plastic cards to the general public.

Customers also have been able to continue to use paper fare tickets and passes. Metro originally had planned to phase those out.

Roach said after he took over, he and the agency had to decide whether to try to upgrade the Gateway Card or go to a new system. He said he recommended seeking other solutions and the board agreed.

"The technology then was horribly dated," he added, referring to the existing card.

The new system, after it is installed over the next few years, will allow a customer's account value to be stored on a mobile phone, smart card, physical ticket or smart watch.

Riders also will be able to simply use their phone or credit card to tap and pay to get on a bus or onto a MetroLink platform.

The operations committee at the Jan. 27 meeting recommended approval of a three-year, $4 million contract with British-based Masabi to develop the new system and provide support and maintenance.

Masabi was one of four finalists culled from 10 proposals; Bi-State says the company was picked following an analysis of various factors, with 20% of the scoring based on cost.

There also will be other yet-to-be determined costs. Officials have yet to estimate an overall price tag for the new system.

The new set-up, if approved by the full board, will be integrated with the new fare collection gates Metro plans to install at MetroLink stations in 2024 and 2025.

The $52 million platform security plan also includes new fencing, closed-circuit camera upgrades and other items.

Metro in 2011 had said the existing Gateway Card system would be launched by 2013. Later the targeted launch date was changed to 2015. That also wasn't met.

Over the years, Metro officials have blamed those delays on the complexity of integrating disparate systems on moving buses and trains and with bus fareboxes.

Bi-State/Metro on Monday said the $10.3 million cost of the Gateway Card included $3.36 million to a company called Indra USA for the card system itself, $2.5 million to another company to adopt bus fareboxes and $1.8 million to consultants for design and "customer education."

Metro also plans to competitively award contracts for new ticket vending machines at MetroLink stations and new fareboxes for buses once the electronic fare collection system is in place.