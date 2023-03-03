ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Following up previous bus service cuts due to a shortage of drivers, Metro Transit plans to reduce the area served by its paratransit Call-A-Ride vans next month for the same reason.

The planned change, eliminating coverage for some areas on the far north, south and west fringes of St. Louis County beyond Interstate 270, will take effect April 10. Metro estimates that about 250 regular customers will be affected.

Much of the rest of the county and almost all of St. Louis will continue to be covered by Call-A-Ride, which provides rides to and from specific locations for people who meet Americans With Disabilities Act guidelines.

The change, Metro says, will allow the agency to reduce the number of times Call-A-Ride can't provide a trip requested because of the shortage of drivers.

What Metro called "excessively long wait times" to make a phone reservation also will be reduced, the agency said.

But Metro's move has drawn sharp criticism from Paraquad, a local nonprofit that serves people with disabilities.

"Reducing the number of consumers served is a cruel solution to a very real problem," Paraquad's president, Aimee Wehmeier, said in a statement. "People with disabilities should not be trapped between two unacceptable alternatives."

Paraquad is urging Metro to suspend the rollback of service while other solutions are sought, said Paraquad's public policy and advocacy manager, former state Rep. Jeanette Mott Oxford.

"It's going to take regional thinking by all of us," she said. She said one goal could be to channel more government money to Metro so it can raise driver salaries, making the positions more attractive to potential recruits.

Metro Transit managers currently are negotiating with the drivers' union on a new contract.

As of December, Metro said, 79 of its 201 Call-A-Ride driver positions — about 39% — were not filled. That same month, the agency said, it had to turn down 16,341 of 46,209 requests for Call-A-Ride trips. Metro averages about 28,500 trips a month.

Under federal regulations, Metro says, the paratransit van rides have to be provided for trips that begin and end within three-quarters of a mile of a Metro bus route or MetroLink station when the bus or train is in service.

Even though Metro has reduced its regular bus service several times in recent years, the agency said, it hasn't cut its Call-A-Ride service area accordingly since 2016.

"Unfortunately, Metro Call-A-Ride no longer has the capacity to provide service beyond federal requirements," Metro said in a statement. "It is no longer possible to maintain the current service area and serve customers effectively."

In addition to driver vacancies, Metro says it has had difficulty filling vacancies in customer service and dispatching. Call-A-Ride passengers pay $4 a trip, twice the $2 bus fare.

Paraquad also has cited other problems with Call-A-Ride, saying scheduling and other rules are inflexible and provide big challengers to riders.

Metro is holding a public meeting on the Call-A-Ride service changes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Century Room B at the Millennium Student Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.