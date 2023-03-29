ST. LOUIS — St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Bi-State Development Agency are seeking public input on MetroLink expansion proposals through an online survey.

The survey can be accessed at growingmetrolink.com through April 30.

The survey asks questions regarding a plan by Bi-State and the city to build a new line running along Jefferson Avenue from Chippewa Street to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters.

That route then would follow Parnell Street along the west end of the NGA site, then go west along Natural Bridge Avenue to North Grand Boulevard.

The county is considering four alternate routes between the north end of the proposed city line and North County.

Whether any of the proposed extensions are built depends on getting the federal government to pay most of the cost.