MetroLink to revamp schedule again Monday due to continued flood-related delays

Metrolink station flooding

The flooded tracks and platform can be seen looking east down Forest Park Parkway at the closed MetroLink station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Debris can be seen attached to the top of the fencing near the platform and communication station, where the water levels had dropped from a higher level, earlier in the morning. 

 Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

Because of continued MetroLink delays due to damage from flash flooding July 26, Metro Transit is again revamping its schedule for the light rail system.

Beginning Monday, blue line trains will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne-I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations until further notice.

Accordingly, eastbound blue line riders will have to transfer to a red line train at Forest Park-DeBaliviere to continue their eastbound trips. Westbound customers will have to take the red line to Forest Park-DeBaliviere, then switch to the blue line there.

All stations became operational Aug. 22 for the first time since the flooding. Under a service revamp that began that same day, MetroLink trains were supposed to run at 20-minute intervals on weekdays on the entire blue and red lines.

But Metro officials said because of the flood damage, the system has been unable to consistently meet those timetables.

"The operations plan we put into place on Aug. 22 is not producing the results we need for our customers" but instead created further MetroLink delays, Taulby Roach, CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency, said in a news release Thursday.

"So now we move on to the next option." Bi-State operates Metro.

The schedule kicking in on Monday has weekday blue line trains running at 20-minute intervals. Weekday red line trains will be scheduled to run every 15 minutes during rush hour periods and every 20 minutes at other times.

Officials said there will still be some delays but service will be more dependable. Roach said it will take six months or longer to replace damaged signals and communications equipment to allow MetroLink to return to pre-flood service levels.

