JEFFERSON CITY — A coalition of abortion rights supporters sued Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Thursday after saying he ran out the clock on their ability to challenge a new anti-abortion law at the ballot box.
The coalition — made up of the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri — had tried in June to block the law from taking effect by launching a petition drive to put the law to a statewide vote.
Missouri law allows citizens to turn in signatures prior to a law taking effect in order to trigger a referendum. The abortion law is scheduled to take effect Wednesday.
Ashcroft, a Republican, initially rejected the effort, saying that because part of the law had taken effect immediately, the pending law could not be put to a vote. He lost that argument in court.
But an appellate court did not force Ashcroft to allow signature collection right away. Last Wednesday, he issued ballot language, giving the coalition roughly two weeks to turn in 100,000 signatures — an "impossible" task, the activists said.
“He has effectively prevented voters from defeating the extreme eight-week abortion ban at the ballot box. It is outrageous that Secretary Ashcroft, Missouri’s chief elections officer, ran out the clock and blocked the people’s right to a citizen veto,” Robin Utz, treasurer of the No Bans on Choice committee, said in a statement last week.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Cole County Circuit Court challenges the state statutes that stopped the coalition from collecting signatures while Ashcroft reviewed their petition's language, said Tony Rothert, legal director for the ACLU of Missouri.
A spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office said Thursday the office had not received a copy of the lawsuit. His office has said officials were just following timelines allowed by law.
The lawsuit announced Thursday comes three months after Gov. Mike Parson signed the law in question, which bans abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. There are no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.
A Kansas City judge has scheduled a hearing Monday in a case challenging the new law's constitutionality. The federal judge could temporarily block the law from taking effect as that lawsuit moves through the appeals process.
Meanwhile, political money raised to repeal the law is sitting idle in two campaign accounts.
The No Bans on Choice political action committee has reported raising $16,125, including: $7,500 from NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri and a $7,525 in-kind contribution from the ACLU of Missouri.
The Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape & Incest, a PAC launched by GOP mega-donor David Humphreys, had $956,634 on hand as of June 30, after Humphreys dropped a $1 million check into the committee's coffers on June 6.
Mary Jenkins, treasurer for the Humphreys group, said all options are on the table when asked what its plans were. Though Humphreys is opposed to the law, he has not operated in lock-step with other abortion rights supporters.
"We continue to monitor all activities related to HB 126, including legal actions by all parties," Jenkins said.
The legislation is House Bill 126.