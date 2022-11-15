Missouri attorney general’s office fined $12,000 for Sunshine Law violations under Hawley

JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge hammered the Missouri attorney general’s office on Monday for purposeful and knowing violations of the Sunshine Law under former Attorney General Josh Hawley, issuing maximum fines to the state agency.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem concluded the attorney general’s office “retained the records” sought by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in two Sunshine requests under Hawley, “but failed to produce them, and did so knowingly and purposefully in violation of the Sunshine Law.”

Hawley ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, ultimately defeating incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat.

Beetem fined the attorney general’s office $12,000 and also ordered the agency to pay attorney’s fees and costs associated with the case, which haven’t yet been determined.

The DSCC took issue with the state’s handling of two separate requests, in September 2017 and March 2018, respectively.

Beetem fined the attorney general’s office $2,000 for two knowing violations of the Sunshine Law, as well as $10,000 for two purposeful violations of the Sunshine Law.

The law allows a maximum $1,000 fine for knowing violations and a maximum $5,000 fine for purposeful violations.

The attorney general's office is tasked with enforcing Missouri's open records law.

“The court acknowledges that this is the maximum penalty that may be imposed for a knowing and purposeful violation of the Sunshine law and finds it to be appropriate given the position of the offending parties (the office of the attorney general and its custodian of records) and its role in both educating about and enforcing the Sunshine law,” Beetem said.

The office of Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Hawley’s successor, asked Beetem to toss the lawsuit earlier this year. Schmitt won his U.S. Senate race last Tuesday.

The attorney general’s office and a spokesman for Hawley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.