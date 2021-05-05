Missouri agency underreported abuse and neglect at reform schools, angering lawmakers

The Missouri Department of Social Services underreported to legislators and the public the number of substantiated incidents of abuse and neglect at faith-based reform schools, The Kansas City Star has learned.

At one school in southern Missouri, the number of neglect findings is 10. Yet DSS told legislators, who are debating a law that would for the first time give the state some oversight of the schools, that there had been “two substantiated reports of neglect” at Master’s Ranch Christian Academy since 1997.

DSS says that until now, it had been providing legislators and the media with the number of investigations conducted, which each could include multiple substantiated incidents, or “preponderance of evidence” findings.

Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, who has led the push to change the state law that exempts religious-based boarding schools from oversight, said it’s “concerning” and “frustrating” that lawmakers haven’t been given consistent, accurate information. Especially, she said, when they must rely on DSS to understand the scope and depth of a problem that may need a legislative fix.