Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The indictment of former President Donald Trump brought a range of responses from Missouri and Illinois politicians.

Republicans were uniformly critical.

On Thursday, Josh Hawley, Missouri’s senior U.S. senator, said on Twitter: “Tonight’s indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law. It’s about power. Raw power. It’s the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple,″ he wrote.

Tonight’s indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law. It’s about power. Raw power. It’s the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 30, 2023

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, a former prosecutor, also weighed in Thursday night on Twitter:

“This is purely a partisan case against President Trump. Soros DA Bragg campaigned on prosecuting President Trump, while violent crime in NYC rages on & violent criminals walk free. This is a political prosecution in search of a crime & sets an dangerous precedent going forward,″ he said.

This is purely a partisan case against President Trump



Soros DA Bragg campaigned on prosecuting President Trump, while violent crime in NYC rages on & violent criminals walk free



This is a political prosecution in search of a crime & sets an dangerous precedent going forward — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 30, 2023

Others weighed in earlier on the indictment push by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after Trump said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-8th District (Missouri) and chair of House Ways & Means Committee, said:

“Instead of doing what’s right and walking away from a case lacking any credit, merit, or sound legal basis — like any reasonable DA would — (Bragg has) pushed ahead for political gain, putting himself front and center in the Left’s never-ending witch hunt,″ Smith said on March 21.

Instead of doing what’s right and walking away from a case lacking any credit, merit, or sound legal basis – like any reasonable DA would – he’s pushed ahead for political gain, putting himself front and center in the Left’s never-ending witch hunt. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) March 21, 2023

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, Illinois, chimed in along the same lines:

“President Trump’s imminent indictment is a clear reminder that liberals will stop at nothing to derail his candidacy. Biden & the Dems know their woke agenda is a recipe for electoral disaster, so they’re scrambling to stack the deck for 2024,″ Bost said on March 19.

President Trump’s imminent indictment is a clear reminder that liberals will stop at nothing to derail his candidacy. Biden & the Dems know their woke agenda is a recipe for electoral disaster, so they’re scrambling to stack the deck for 2024. Enough with these vendetta politics. — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) March 19, 2023 President Trump’s imminent indictment is a clear reminder that liberals will stop at nothing to derail his candidacy. Biden & the Dems know their woke agenda is a recipe for electoral disaster, so they’re scrambling to stack the deck for 2024. Enough with these vendetta politics. — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) March 19, 2023

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, Illinois, who along with Bost is one of about 30 U.S. representatives who have already endorsed Trump for president in 2024, said on Twitter:

“The people of New York, especially crime victims, should be horrified that this partisan Manhattan DA is spending resources on a political campaign against President Trump when murder, carjacking, robbery, and violence are causing so much suffering in NYC,″ she wrote on March 18.

The people of New York, especially crime victims, should be horrified that this partisan Manhattan DA is spending resources on a political campaign against President Trump when murder, carjacking, robbery, and violence are causing so much suffering in NYC. — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) March 18, 2023

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, a Republican who represents the 4th Congressional District, on Thursday said the indictment was “nothing short of political persecution.”

“Were President Trump not be running for re-election, this would not be an issue. This DA will clearly dig up old parking tickets if that means Donald Trump cannot run for President,” Alford said.