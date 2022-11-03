Missouri and Illinois: What to expect on election night

MISSOURI

Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican.

Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with the Democratic president over Missourians.

Missouri Voters Guide for the Nov. 8 elections The Post-Dispatch and the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis present this guide to the candidates and races on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Valentine’s campaign catchphrase was “nobody’s senator but yours,” and she slammed Schmitt for voting as a state senator to allow foreign ownership of farmland and over his support for the state’s ban on abortion.

Missouri was once a swing state but has become solidly Republican over the past decade. Still, Valentine had plenty of money to spend — she’s the daughter of the late longtime Anheuser-Busch chairman, August “Gussie” Busch Jr.

Missouri voters also will elect at least two new congressional representatives to fill the seats of Republicans who both ran unsuccessfully for Senate.

Party control of Missouri’s eight congressional seats appears unlikely to shift from Republicans’ current advantage over Democrats in six districts.

Top issues on the ballot include whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. Nearly two-thirds of Missouri voters in 2018 voted to approve medical marijuana use.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

Election night

Missouri’s polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

How Missouri votes

Most Missourians vote in person on Election Day. Voters can apply to vote absentee by mail only if they meet certain criteria, such as being incapacitated or gone on Election Day.

Decision notes

The Associated Press will tabulate and declare winners in 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight U.S. House races. In the 2020 general election, AP first reported results at 7:19 p.m. local time and 99.5% of results by 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Missouri does not have a mandatory recount law. For offices filed with Secretary of State (president, federal, judicial, state legislature) a recount can be requested if the candidate was defeated by less than 0.5% of votes cast for office. For offices filed with local election authorities, a recount can be requested if a candidate was defeated by less than 1% of votes cast.

What else should I know?

What did we learn from the primary?

Missourians were unwilling to support former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, tarnished by scandal, who finished third in the GOP Senate race.

What’s changed since the pandemic election of 2020?

Voter ID will be required in November, which could increase the number of provisional ballots cast.

And a recent change in state law allows no-excuse in-person voting from the second Tuesday before Election Day until the day before Election Day. This may shift voting turnout for the general election.

What do turnout and advance vote look like?

Voter turnout is projected to be about 2.6 million.

How long does counting usually take?

Absentee ballots are due by or before Election Day and may begin being processed five days before the election, which speeds things up. Nearly all absentee totals are reported in the first wave of results, which usually appears about 30 minutes after polls close.

Historically, only 0.5% of ballots remain uncounted on Election Day.

What are the pitfalls with early returns?

The St. Louis region on the eastern side of the state makes up a third of the state’s population but is slow to report results. That means early returns can be skewed Republican since rural areas are overwhelmingly Republican.

What happens after Tuesday?

While unofficial vote tallies are released within hours, local election authorities have until Nov. 22 to audit and verify the election results.

ILLINOIS

With Democrats’ supermajority control of the Illinois General Assembly, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has enjoyed four years of pushing through major initiatives beginning with an overdue $45 billion capital construction plan, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, legalized recreational marijuana while later reducing tens of billions of dollars in debt. Additionally, a great deal of the second half of his term was spent fighting COVID-19 and weathering criticism — led by his current opponent, state Sen. Darren Bailey — over his measures to stem the spread of the potentially deadly disease.

The 57-year-old billionaire equity investor and philanthropist is campaigning on those achievements in seeking a second term against Bailey, a Republican and farmer from southern Illinois. Bailey, who previously questioned the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory and eagerly sought former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, has attacked Pritzker on issues such as state spending and crime, dubbing Chicago a “hellhole” and bashing a criminal justice overhaul that ends cash bail, which he claims will create a “revolving door” in jails for violent criminals.

Pritzker counters that Bailey, 56, who served one term in the House before winning his Senate seat in 2020, is too extreme for Illinois, embracing Trump’s MAGA movement, opposing any restrictions on firearms ownership and favoring an abortion ban, although Bailey says abortion restrictions are not on his agenda.

Ideas matter. So does money. On Sept. 30, state campaign finance records indicated that Pritzker had $42 million in his campaign account. Bailey had $767,000. Being on the wrong end of that funding imbalance makes it difficult to familiarize voters with your ideas.

At the top of the ticket, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth seeks a second term against Kathy Salvi, a personal injury attorney who wants the post in part to crack Democrats’ control of Illinois government. Duckworth is a popular lawmaker, a disabled Iraq War veteran and Obama administration official. But Republicans believe they can reclaim the seat once held by Senate Minority Leader Everett McKinley Dirksen because it has seesawed between parties in the past quarter-century.

And the nation is watching labor-friendly Illinois for the outcome of a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to collective bargaining. Proponents say it would prevent of a “right-to-work” law that prohibits forcing the payment of union dues. Critics say it would drive up taxes and give unions too much power.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

Election night

Illinois polls close at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET).

How Illinois votes

Illinois voters are increasingly casting their ballots before Election Day, either by mail or in person at voting centers. During the pandemic in 2020, two-thirds of Illinois voters voted either by mail or early, but a third of voters already had made the switch away from in-person election-day voting in the two previous elections.

While most Illinois counties are strongly Republican, election results are dominated by overwhelmingly Democratic Chicago, the strongly Democratic Cook County suburbs and the more middle-of-the-road “collar counties” surrounding Chicago. More than a quarter of the electorate lives in Chicago and Cook County alone, making those the counties to watch in statewide races.

Decision notes

AP will tabulate votes in 150 races, including one for U.S. Senate, 17 for U.S. House, as well as governor, four other statewide offices and a statewide ballot measure. In the 2020 presidential election, the first votes were reported at 8:09 p.m. local time and the state reached 90% of the vote counted in the evening of the day after election day.

What else should I know?

What’s changed since the pandemic election of 2020?

Illinois has taken one more step to make it easier to vote by mail, giving voters the option to automatically receive a mail ballot in future elections.

What do turnout and advance vote look like?

More than 6 million Illinoisans voted in the 2020 presidential election, and 4.6 million turned out for the governor’s election in 2018. Turnout is typically lower in non-presidential years such as this year.

How long does counting usually take?

While Illinois historically has counted most of its ballots on election night, the boom in mail and early voting meant more than 13% of Illinois votes were counted after election day in 2020. This means winners may not be known in close races until the days after the election.

What happens after Tuesday?

Illinois does not have an automatic or mandatory recount law. Candidates may seek — and pay for — a recount if the losing candidate received 95% of the vote of the winner. Recount results are for discovery purposes – to be used in a potential legal action.