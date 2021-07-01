Missouri asks feds for help from ‘surge response teams’ as virus cases climb

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has asked the federal government for help from new “surge response teams” amid climbing COVID-19 cases in Missouri, where the more contagious delta variant is spreading.

Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services, confirmed Thursday the state had asked for the government’s help, but didn’t immediately provide more information.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID Response Coordinator, said during a briefing Thursday the teams “will focus on increasing shots in arms in communities with low vaccination rates who are fighting outbreaks, including through targeted, paid media into these areas.”

He said the government was “mobilizing COVID-19 surge response teams to be at the ready to deploy federal resources, and where needed, federal personnel.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday “approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable.”