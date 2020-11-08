Missouri attorney general backing GOP lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Blunt acknowledged Trump’s legal challenges were “unlikely” to change the outcome, but said they would help assure voters of the process.

“It's going to be much easier to work toward the kind of transition we want, look at the inauguration, which I'm going to have the honor of chairing again this time, and bringing the country together if everybody feels like we went through a process and everybody was heard," Blunt said.

“Every legal vote was counted, every illegal vote was challenged and not counted, we come to a conclusion. I think that happens pretty quickly. Almost every state within seven to 10 days of the election goes through that entire canvass. There are always some changes, seems unlikely that any changes could be big enough to make a difference but this is a close election and we need to acknowledge that.”

Blunt, who chairs the presidential inaugural committee, also said that the committee doesn't plan to change the January presidential inauguration from recent years. Though that could change amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.