Missouri attorney general enters race for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday he will run next year for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, hoping to fill the seat held by retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Schmitt, 45, enters the race two days after former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced on Fox News he would be a candidate.
The attorney general made his announcement on Fox & Friends.
In a tweet, Schmitt said, “Washington DC needs more fighters. Fighters who want to save America. That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate.”
Washington DC needs more fighters. Fighters who want to save America. That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 24, 2021
I’m all in. #MOSen pic.twitter.com/5QN9JuCTAD
Schmitt said on Fox, “Increasingly, it feels like our culture and our country is slipping away and all the levers of power in Washington, D.C. are tilted towards the Democrats.”
Schmitt said he’s worked as attorney general defending former President Donald Trump and an America First agenda, and he’s now spending his time pushing back against President Joe Biden.
In a written release announcing his candidacy, Schmitt railed against “the radical left.”
Schmitt became the state’s top lawyer in 2019, succeeding Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018. Schmitt was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson, who became governor after Greitens resigned in 2018.
Schmitt was elected state treasurer in 2016; before that, he served two terms in the Missouri Senate. A St. Louis County native, he also served as an alderman in Glendale.
Greitens has been a sharp critic of both Parson and Blunt; Schmitt has been an ally of the current governor.
As attorney general, Schmitt stoked controversy by joining a Texas-led lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election. He also sued China last year for allegedly causing the global pandemic.
Two other Republican statewide officials, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, have said they would not enter the Senate race. Kehoe said he is instead eyeing a run for governor in 2024.
Other GOP elected officials who have expressed interest in Blunt’s Senate seat include U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner, Jason Smith and Billy Long.
Blunt’s March 8 decision not to run for another term opened the floodgates for ambitious Republicans interested in succeeding him. But with Kehoe and Ashcroft out, the GOP field is quickly narrowing.
Political scientists have speculated that Republicans are trying to unify around a single candidate to avoid a potentially damaging primary. Greitens’ candidacy complicates that.
Greitens, who has been laying the groundwork for a comeback for months if not years, is a polarizing figure unpopular with the state’s Republican establishment.
Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe says he will run for governor in 2024 instead.
The former Navy SEAL officer was once seen as a rising star in Republican politics, possibly even a future presidential candidate.
Those aspirations seemed to vanish in 2018 when his extramarital affair was exposed. A felony charge accused him of taking a compromising photo of the woman as potential blackmail if she spoke of their encounters.
Greitens then faced a second criminal charge accusing him of using a donor list from his charity for his political campaign.
Greitens, who is now divorced but was married at the time, admitted to the affair but denied wrongdoing in both cases. Still, he resigned in June 2018 and the criminal cases were dismissed.
He maintains a core of support that could be enough to win a primary, but political observers have said the scandals that pushed him out of the governor’s mansion could thwart Republicans’ chances of keeping the U.S. Senate seat.
Democrats
Three Democrats have announced their candidacies: former state Sen. Scott Sifton, D-south St. Louis County; Lucas Kunce, a Jefferson City native who has branded himself a “progressive populist”; and Timothy Shepard, a political activist from Kansas City.
State Sen. Brian Williams of University City, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and St. Louis attorney Elad Gross are among Democrats expressing interest.