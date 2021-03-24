Missouri attorney general enters race for U.S. Senate

Schmitt was elected state treasurer in 2016; before that, he served two terms in the Missouri Senate. A St. Louis County native, he also served as an alderman in Glendale.

Greitens has been a sharp critic of both Parson and Blunt; Schmitt has been an ally of the current governor.

As attorney general, Schmitt stoked controversy by joining a Texas-led lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election. He also sued China last year for allegedly causing the global pandemic.

Two other Republican statewide officials, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, have said they would not enter the Senate race. Kehoe said he is instead eyeing a run for governor in 2024.

Other GOP elected officials who have expressed interest in Blunt’s Senate seat include U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner, Jason Smith and Billy Long.

Blunt’s March 8 decision not to run for another term opened the floodgates for ambitious Republicans interested in succeeding him. But with Kehoe and Ashcroft out, the GOP field is quickly narrowing.

Political scientists have speculated that Republicans are trying to unify around a single candidate to avoid a potentially damaging primary. Greitens’ candidacy complicates that.