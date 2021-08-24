Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit targeting school district mask rules

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The lawsuit alleges the rules are “arbitrary and capricious,” that mandates applying to kids are “unlawful,” and that districts imposing the mandates must abide by new rules lawmakers approved this spring placing limits on public health orders.
The move by the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate drew sharp criticism from the White House. A spokeswoman for Columbia Public Schools, the district being sued by the state, said school officials were “extremely disappointed” by the lawsuit.
Although it names the Columbia school system, a spokesman for Schmitt described the lawsuit as a “reverse class action,” targeting multiple defendants. If Schmitt prevails, an eventual ruling will apply across the state.
“If our class is certified, the ruling will bind other public school districts that have mask mandates,” spokesman Chris Nuelle said. “So essentially, we filed the reverse class action against all public school districts in the state that have mask mandates.”
The lawsuit says more than 50 districts have initiated masking rules. St. Louis Public Schools and every district in St. Louis County have masking requirements.
“I am committed to fighting back against this kind of government overreach,” Schmitt said in a statement. “Americans are free people, not subjects.”
According to the Columbia Public Schools’ website, the current masking requirement took effect Aug. 16 and requires students to mask when inside or on school buses.
“Wearing masks indoors is one mitigation strategy that will provide an additional layer of protection to keep all students and staff safe and in school,” the district said. “We know not everyone will agree with this decision. We have listened closely and intentionally to many voices and opinions. This decision is not a forever decision, but it is a decision that is currently necessary.”
A spokeswoman for Columbia Public Schools said the district was “extremely disappointed” by the lawsuit.
“Columbia Public Schools is extremely disappointed to learn that the Missouri Attorney General has chosen to pursue litigation against the school district for providing safety measures for its scholars, teachers, and staff members,” said Michelle Baumstark, district spokeswoman, in a statement. “Numerous school districts across Missouri and across our country made the same safety decision based on what is needed in their communities during this period of time. The decisions made are based on guidance and recommendations from local, state and national health experts, including the CDC.”
Schmitt's lawsuit drew criticism at the White House, which called the effort to block school mask mandates as “completely unacceptable.”
“We’ve seen, including recently I think today or yesterday in Missouri, additional steps taken that in our view put more kids at risk. The president thinks that’s completely unacceptable,” Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said during a briefing.
Schmitt has also targeted St. Louis County’s mask order, obtaining a preliminary injunction last week against the mandate.
Schmitt is one of five well-known Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for Senate. Other candidates include U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, former Gov. Eric Greitens and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.
Updated at 5:55 p.m. with reaction from the White House and Columbia Public Schools.