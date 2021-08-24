Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt files lawsuit targeting school district mask rules

“I am committed to fighting back against this kind of government overreach,” Schmitt said in a statement. “Americans are free people, not subjects.”

According to the Columbia Public Schools’ website, the current masking requirement took effect Aug. 16 and requires students to mask when inside or on school buses.

“Wearing masks indoors is one mitigation strategy that will provide an additional layer of protection to keep all students and staff safe and in school,” the district said. “We know not everyone will agree with this decision. We have listened closely and intentionally to many voices and opinions. This decision is not a forever decision, but it is a decision that is currently necessary.”

A spokeswoman for Columbia Public Schools said the district was “extremely disappointed” by the lawsuit.

