Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he got the COVID-19 vaccine, calls it ‘personal decision’

JEFFERSON CITY — Walking away from a state bicentennial ceremony on Tuesday in front of the state Capitol, Attorney General Eric Schmitt disclosed that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine after ignoring a recent newspaper survey on the topic.

“So I’m gonna answer this question, and I want you to like, quote me — the whole thing,” Schmitt said. “I’ve answered this before. I think you stalking candidates about it is creepy. But, yes, I have been vaccinated. It’s a personal decision. I think everybody should make that personal decision. I don’t think we should mandate vaccinations, I don’t think we should mandate passports, and I don’t think we should have lockdowns.”

Schmitt’s comments followed a Post-Dispatch survey of candidates running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The newspaper asked 10 candidates — five Republicans and five Democrats — whether they had received the vaccine and if they encourage others to do so.

Schmitt didn’t respond. But most candidates had no problem disclosing that they received their COVID-19 vaccine and that they supported others getting it.