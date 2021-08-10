Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he got the COVID-19 vaccine, calls it ‘personal decision’

JEFFERSON CITY — Walking away from a state bicentennial ceremony on Tuesday in front of the state Capitol, Attorney General Eric Schmitt disclosed that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine after ignoring a recent newspaper survey on the topic.
“So I’m gonna answer this question, and I want you to like, quote me — the whole thing,” Schmitt said. “I’ve answered this before. I think you stalking candidates about it is creepy. But, yes, I have been vaccinated. It’s a personal decision. I think everybody should make that personal decision. I don’t think we should mandate vaccinations, I don’t think we should mandate passports, and I don’t think we should have lockdowns.”
While two GOP candidates touted the vaccines, three didn’t.
Schmitt’s comments followed a Post-Dispatch survey of candidates running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The newspaper asked 10 candidates — five Republicans and five Democrats — whether they had received the vaccine and if they encourage others to do so.
Schmitt didn’t respond. But most candidates had no problem disclosing that they received their COVID-19 vaccine and that they supported others getting it.
Their encouragement comes as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican like Schmitt, continues to urge eligible Missourians to get vaccinated. Parson has said multiple times that he has been vaccinated.
Among other Republicans running for Senate, Reps. Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler both said they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesman for attorney Mark McCloskey said the matter was private and former Gov. Eric Greitens, like Schmitt, did not respond to the newspaper.