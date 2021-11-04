Missouri attorney general ‘making a mockery’ of new law for innocence claims, lawyers say

An assistant attorney general once told Ramsey of a wrongly convicted man trying to regain his freedom: “It’s just a case.” She responded that it was not, that the incarcerated man was a person with a family.

“It says to me that they have taken the humanity out of what they do,” Ramsey told The Star. “To see someone act so jovial and cavalier about someone who had been wrongfully convicted was very upsetting.”

Post-conviction attorneys said they fear the attorney general’s tactics in Strickland’s case — such as filing motions that caused delays — will dissuade other prosecutors, especially ones with fewer employees than Baker, from utilizing the new law.

O’Brien said the battle to free Strickland will have a “chilling effect” on other prosecutors. He has spoken to some who say, “I don’t know what I can do or whether what I do will get overturned or challenged. I’m not sure what my power is in this situation.”

Exonerees across the state are also following Strickland’s case. One of them, Josh Kezer, said an attorney general is charged to serve every victim — including those of injustice, who have had their freedom taken away and been exposed to rape and murder behind bars.