 Skip to main content
Missouri attorney general No. 1 fundraiser for U.S. Senate seat
0 comments

Missouri attorney general No. 1 fundraiser for U.S. Senate seat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON CITY — Campaign finance records show Missouri’s disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens, has raised roughly $350,000 for his run for U.S. Senate.

That means Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt raised the most out of any Missouri Senate candidate during the latest quarter.

Schmitt brought in about $1.3 million since he entered the race in late March. Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler raised about $890,000 since April.

Democrat Lucas Kunce brought in about $630,000 in the most recent quarter.

Republican Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, said he raised close to $550,000 since he announced his candidacy in mid-May.

Former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton brought in about $200,000 in the past four months.

Money
123rf
0 comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports