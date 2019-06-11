JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt has not said whether state agencies may cite the First Amendment to redact public records — and he may not ever answer that question, according to documents reviewed by the Post-Dispatch.
Gov. Mike Parson's attorneys have cited the First Amendment numerous times as a reason to hide the contact information of private citizens from public scrutiny.
Parson's spokesman has said disclosure of such information may have a chilling effect on individuals contacting their government, and has said the office has redacted such information in the past without citing the First Amendment.
Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat who is considering running against Parson next year, on May 7 asked Schmitt to issue an opinion on the validity of Parson's First Amendment citations.
“Government should not be in the business of finding ways to hide information from taxpayers, but time and again, we have seen continued efforts to do just that,” Galloway said at the time.
In response, on May 9, Jonathan M. Hensley, deputy general counsel for the attorney general's office, responded to Galloway in a letter saying the office had received the "request for an Attorney General's opinion regarding whether identifying information related to an individual conducting business before a state entity should be redacted under the Sunshine Law."
But that wasn't the question Galloway wanted an answer to, Paul Harper, general counsel for the auditor's office, wrote back on May 14.
"I am writing this letter to confirm that this description was not intended to limit the question asked," Harper wrote on May 14. "The State Auditor is seeking an Attorney General Opinion on a question of law related to whether the First Amendment of the US Constitution provides an exception to the Sunshine Law such that a government entity can redact, any or possibly all, identifying information related to an individual who is conducting or seeking to conduct business before the entity."
Steph Deidrick, spokeswoman for Galloway, said the office has not received any more correspondence from the attorney general's office since the May 9 letter.
That letter went on to say: "We generally work on the opinion requests in the order that they are received and make every effort to complete them in a timely fashion. We will contact you within 90 days of receipt of the opinion request."
Chris Nuelle, spokesman for the attorney general's office, said it is office policy not to comment on requests for legal opinions, but said "the request for legal opinion is under review."
After Galloway's office submitted the request, Steele Shippy, the governor's spokesman, told the Kansas City Star, which first reported the use of the First Amendment citation, that the letter was “yet another lame partisan political attempt.”
Chris Nuelle, spokesman for Schmitt, has said Schmitt's office does plan to respond to Galloway. He could not immediately be reached on Monday.
Schmitt, a Republican, was appointed by Parson, also a Republican, to be attorney general last year after then-Attorney General Josh Hawley won election to the U.S. Senate.