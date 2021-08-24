Missouri attorney general’s office files lawsuit targeting school district mask rules

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit targeting school masking rules intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The attorney general’s office, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, says the rules are “arbitrary and capricious,” that mandates applying to kids are “unlawful,” and that districts imposing the mandates must abide by new rules lawmakers approved this spring placing limits on public health orders.
The lawsuit specifically names Columbia Public Schools, but a spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said that if the effort is successful, an eventual ruling will apply across the state.
The office said the lawsuit was a “reverse class action” targeting multiple defendants.
“If our class is certified, the ruling will bind other public school districts that have mask mandates,” spokesman Chris Nuelle said. “So essentially, we filed the reverse class action against all public school districts in the state that have mask mandates.”
The lawsuit says more than 50 districts have initiated masking rules. St. Louis Public Schools and every district in St. Louis County have masking requirements.
“I am committed to fighting back against this kind of government overreach,” Schmitt said in a statement. “Americans are free people, not subjects.”
According to the Columbia Public Schools’ website, the current masking requirement took effect Aug. 16 and requires students to mask when inside or on school buses.
“Wearing masks indoors is one mitigation strategy that will provide an additional layer of protection to keep all students and staff safe and in school,” the district said. “We know not everyone will agree with this decision. We have listened closely and intentionally to many voices and opinions. This decision is not a forever decision, but it is a decision that is currently necessary.”
A spokesperson with Columbia Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Schmitt has also targeted St. Louis County's mask order, obtaining a preliminary injunction last week against the mandate.
Schmitt, a Republican, is currently a candidate seeking the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.