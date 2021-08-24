Missouri attorney general’s office files lawsuit targeting school district mask rules

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit targeting school masking rules intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The attorney general’s office, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, says the rules are “arbitrary and capricious,” that mandates applying to kids are “unlawful,” and that districts imposing the mandates must abide by new rules lawmakers approved this spring placing limits on public health orders.

The lawsuit specifically names Columbia Public Schools, but a spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said that if the effort is successful, an eventual ruling will apply across the state.

The office said the lawsuit was a “reverse class action” targeting multiple defendants.

“If our class is certified, the ruling will bind other public school districts that have mask mandates,” spokesman Chris Nuelle said. “So essentially, we filed the reverse class action against all public school districts in the state that have mask mandates.”

The lawsuit says more than 50 districts have initiated masking rules. St. Louis Public Schools and every district in St. Louis County have masking requirements.