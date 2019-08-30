JEFFERSON CITY — The office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt advised Gov. Mike Parson's office on Thursday not to cite the First Amendment for blanket redactions to the contact information of constituents that contact his office.
Parson has cited the First Amendment — which protects the freedom of speech — to hide the contact information of private residents contacting his office from public scrutiny, arguing he was protecting those constituents' right to petition their government.
Schmitt's office sent a four-page letter to Parson, a Republican who appointed Schmitt attorney general last year, warning him against that practice.
"[W]e recommend that your office not rely on the First Amendment for blanket redactions of personal contact information," said Justin D. Smith, deputy attorney general for special litigation.
Schmitt started examining the question following a letter in May from Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat running for governor, who asked for a legal opinion on the matter.
The attorney general's office enforces the provisions of the Sunshine Law, which govern access to government records.
"The Attorney General's letter confirms Gov. Parson was wrong to withhold information from the public," Galloway said in a statement on Friday. "Nonpartisan advocates for government transparency and legal experts all agree the Governor's actions were unlawful."
Parson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.