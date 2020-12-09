Missouri attorney general Schmitt voices support for invalidating battleground results

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday night tweeted his support for a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate election results in four states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden.
The lawsuit, by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican under FBI investigation in an alleged pay-to-play scheme, seeks to throw out the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — enough, if set aside, to swing the election to Republican President Donald Trump.
Paxton’s suit repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battleground states.
In separate action, the Supreme Court, without comment Tuesday, refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf, D-Pa., already has certified Biden’s victory and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for the former vice president.
“Missouri is in the fight,” said Schmitt, a Republican, adding that he was defending “election integrity” despite fighting to throw out vote counts in other states.
“As I have in other cases — I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today,” he tweeted.
It was unclear Wednesday what other action Schmitt might take beyond tweeting his support for the Texas lawsuit.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican who preceded Schmitt in the attorney general's office, tweeted his support for Schmitt's move, saying "Good Work @Eric_Schmitt!"
Missouri certified its election results on Tuesday, paving the way for the state’s 10 Republican electors to cast ballots in support of outgoing President Trump next week.
Trump decisively won Missouri, beating Biden 57-41%, according to state results.
A MoScout/Remington poll released Saturday found that nearly three-fourths of Missouri Republicans surveyed believe Trump won the election.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
