Missouri attorney general sues China over coronavirus pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the Chinese government Tuesday in federal court here, alleging that an “appalling campaign of deceit, concealment, misfeasance, and inaction by Chinese authorities unleashed this (coronavirus) pandemic.”
The suit says China covered up the virus after it began to spread, failed to check the spread by restricting travel and was slow to share information about the genetic makeup of the virus and its methods of transmission with other countries.
The suit also says China has been hoarding personal protective equipment.
The result has been more than 770,000 cases and in excess of 37,186 deaths so far in the U.S., including 5,800 infections and at least 177 deaths in Missouri, the suit argues. It has also caused “enormous economic disruptions,” including the loss of millions of jobs, the suit says.
The suit seeks unspecified damages, including civil penalties and punitive damages, and asks a judge to order the Chinese government to “abate the nuisance” and “cease engaging in the abnormally dangerous activities.”
Foreign governments are typically immune from such suits, but Schmitt claims two possible exceptions in the law: one covering commercial activities that cross international boundaries and the other covering deaths or injuries that occur in the U.S. Those commercial activities include “operation of the healthcare system in Wuhan and throughout China,” “commercial research on viruses by the Wuhan Institute and Chinese Academy of Sciences,” “the operation of traditional and social media platforms for commercial gain,” and “production, purchasing, and import and export of medical equipment, such as personal protective equipment.”
Unclear, however, how the virus jumped the species barrier to humans.
The reference to virus research is based on an unsubstantiated claim of the pandemic’s origin involving the release of a virus from a Chinese lab. It also says the pandemic may have originated in a market in Wuhan, China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many of the early cases of the virus were linked to a seafood and animal market in Wuhan.
The suit does not mention well-documented failures by the U.S. government to prepare for the virus. Some state governors have also complained about the federal government’s failure to supply protective equipment and coronavirus testing kits or equipment to states.
A federal lawsuit was filed Monday by three New York residents claiming the World Health Organization failed to properly respond to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, state and other officials have sued retailers, accusing them of price-gouging, and also targeted those offering bogus cures.
Fox News, cited in Schmitt’s lawsuit as a source for some of the claims, has been sued and accused of downplaying the pandemic and the danger of the virus.
The virus’ effects have also sparked a spate of other lawsuits, against individual business owners and on behalf of prison and jail inmates, seeking release to avoid risking infection.
