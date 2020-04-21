Missouri attorney general sues China over coronavirus pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the Chinese government Tuesday in federal court here, alleging that an “appalling campaign of deceit, concealment, misfeasance, and inaction by Chinese authorities unleashed this (coronavirus) pandemic.”

The suit says China covered up the virus after it began to spread, failed to check the spread by restricting travel and was slow to share information about the genetic makeup of the virus and its methods of transmission with other countries.

The suit also says China has been hoarding personal protective equipment.

The result has been more than 770,000 cases and in excess of 37,186 deaths so far in the U.S., including 5,800 infections and at least 177 deaths in Missouri, the suit argues. It has also caused “enormous economic disruptions,” including the loss of millions of jobs, the suit says.

The suit seeks unspecified damages, including civil penalties and punitive damages, and asks a judge to order the Chinese government to “abate the nuisance” and “cease engaging in the abnormally dangerous activities.”