JEFFERSON CITY — Auditor Nicole Galloway is running for governor, according to a campaign committee document filed Friday with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Galloway, a Democrat from Columbia, will likely challenge Republican Gov. Mike Parson next year. If they get no primary opposition, they would both be on the ballot in the November 2020 election.
Parson is expected to announce his bid for reelection next month.
Galloway, 37, was appointed state auditor in 2015 and narrowly won a four-year term last November. Her gubernatorial run had been rumored for months.
The Nicole Galloway for Missouri committee has raised $228,000 this year.