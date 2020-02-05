Missouri auditor refers whistleblower tip to ethics commission, attorney general

The auditor's office also attached copies of a late March 2019 email chain showing H&L executive Mark Schaeffer discussing the purchase of baseball tickets at $450 per ticket, or $900 for two seats.

On April 3, the state asked for bids from companies interested in working as the tourism division's marketing agency, according to documents attached to the referral letters. The contract had belonged to H&L Partners.

Schaeffer signed a contract amendment, dated May 20, with the state, extending the group's contract from July 1 through August, according to a copy of the amendment.

Maggie Kost, spokeswoman for the Department of Economic Development, which oversees the tourism division, said the advertising contract had to be rebid in 2019.

"We had an annual contract with H&L, with the option to renew up to three times. We had already renewed three times, so the contract had to be rebid," she said in an email. "It went through the state’s procurement process and was awarded to Osborn and Barr."

Records show the state on June 14 chose Osborn & Barr Communications Inc. for tourism advertising services, replacing H&L. That contract started July 1 and expires at the end of June, with a renewal option.