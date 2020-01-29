Did political bias influence Galloway’s audit of Hawley? Lawmakers press for answers.

Galloway faced questions by a member of the House Budget Committee on Tuesday as she presented her office’s proposed spending plan for next fiscal year.

Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, asked if she was aware of the email chain in question.

“I’m aware of those,” Galloway said. “We take it very seriously. Under the law, I am not at liberty to discuss an audit before it is being released. I would say that judgment should be withheld until the full audit is released and you have a chance to review the entirety of the audit and the responses.”

When pressed whether the email gave Galloway “any cause for concern,” Galloway said, “It does not.”

“So you found nothing inappropriate in the language used in those emails?” Deaton asked.

“Again, I would ask you to wait until the entirety of the audit and it will become clear," she said. “It does not give me pause.”

“We take the allegations made by Senator Hawley seriously,” Galloway added. “They will be fully addressed when the audit report is fully released.”

She said her office’s reports go through “multiple levels of review, which includes a quality-control review.”