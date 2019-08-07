JEFFERSON CITY — State Auditor Nicole Galloway Wednesday criticized Attorney General Eric Schmitt over his silence on whether the governor and state agencies may cite the First Amendment to redact public records.
In a statement, the Democratic auditor said Schmitt, a Republican, is charged with enforcing the state's Sunshine Law. In May, she submitted a formal request for an opinion from the attorney general on whether it is appropriate for a government entity to redact information related to individuals conducting business with the state or lobbying state officials.
On May 9, Schmitt’s office said they would be in contact within 90 days. That deadline passed on Monday.
“I would expect that he would give an opinion as to whether it is appropriate to redact the information of those attempting to conduct business with or lobby a government entity. Missourians deserve to know who is influencing their government,” Galloway said.
The dust-up stems from a practice by Gov. Mike Parson's office, where attorneys have cited the First Amendment — which protects the freedom of speech — numerous times as a reason to hide the contact information of private residents when releasing public documents.
Parson’s spokesman has said disclosure of such information may have a chilling effect on individuals contacting their government, and has said the office has redacted such information in the past without citing the First Amendment.
Galloway, who is planning to run against Parson next year, contends government should not seek out ways to hide information from taxpayers.
A letter from her office said, “The State Auditor is seeking an Attorney General Opinion on a question of law related to whether the First Amendment of the US Constitution provides an exception to the Sunshine Law such that a government entity can redact, any or possibly all, identifying information related to an individual who is conducting or seeking to conduct business before the entity.”
By law, only statewide and certain elected officials are able to ask for an Attorney General's opinion.
In June, Chris Nuelle, spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said the request for a legal opinion is under review. He confirmed Tuesday that the attorney general had not responded to Galloway.
Open records advocates have questioned the practice, saying the First Amendment doesn’t address the idea of public officials closing public records.
The concerns come after Parson’s predecessor, Eric Greitens, and some senior staffers used a phone app designed to automatically delete text messages after being read by the recipient. The app opened new ways for public officials to use their government offices to discuss potentially official business without any record of the communications being searchable under the Sunshine Law.
The state Legislature has long exempted itself from the Sunshine Law and debated legislation this spring to weaken the law and circumvent new requirements under the “Clean Missouri” amendment approved statewide by voters in November.
Schmitt was appointed by Parson, also a Republican, to be attorney general last year after then-Attorney General Josh Hawley won election to the U.S. Senate.