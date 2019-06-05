JEFFERSON CITY — After lagging behind estimates for much of the year, state tax collections appear to be on track heading into the final month of the fiscal year.
That could mean good news for Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who had been monitoring the potential shortfall earlier this spring in order to determine if he would have to withhold spending to keep the budget balanced.
According to Parson’s budget office, the state ended May nearly 2.1 percent ahead of the amount of revenue collected over the same time period a year ago, buoyed largely by an 18 percent increase in tax collections during the prior three months.
All told, the state has collected $9.9 billion this year from individual and corporate income taxes and other fees.
In order to avoid making cuts in spending, the state needs to see revenue grow by 1.7 percent through June 30.
Parson credited the economy for keeping state revenues in the black.
“The governor is encouraged that more Missourians are going back to work, seeing an increase in take-home pay and keeping more of their hard earned money. Employment levels have reached all-time highs and unemployment has remained near historical lows," spokesman Steele Shippy said.
In addition, for the first time in more than a decade, the governor’s budget did not spend every tax dollar, saving more than $100 million on the bottom line, Shippy said.
Budget chief Dan Haug also said low unemployment and trends showing that people are spending money are good signs.
"I feel pretty good about where we are. At this point, we're not foreseeing the need for withholds. Revenue has bounced back like we thought and hoped it would," Haug said.
The positive revenue forecast comes after months of hand-wringing by state lawmakers, who were watching daily revenue figures roll in far below estimates.
Although the state and federal government have cut income tax rates, which could reduce the amount of cash coming into state coffers, part of the problem stemmed from a blunder by the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Because of errors in withholding tables drawn up by the department, taxpayers expecting to receive modest refunds instead found they owed the state money. And, for those who did receive a refund, they typically received smaller amounts.
The problems were due in part to the December 2017 federal tax overhaul, championed by Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump.
Congress doubled the standard deduction and eliminated the personal exemption. Missouri bases its income taxes on the federal system and allows a personal exemption only if one is available for federal filers.
In the past, taxpayers who minimized the number of dependents generally didn’t owe the state money when they filed.
In addition, former Department of Revenue Director Joel Walters said the state did not notice until the federal tax changes a 15-year-old defect in its withholding formula that went unnoticed until the federal tax law exacerbated the impact of the error.
A special House committee held numerous hearings into the department’s actions, eventually triggering the resignation of Walters, who had been brought to Missouri by former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017.
Meanwhile, Parson is now reviewing a $30 billion state spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. It is based on revenues growing by 2 percent.
The budget blueprint approved by lawmakers last month includes an additional $61 million in core K-12 public school funding, and colleges and universities are set to get at least $1 million more compared to this year.