Missouri Capitol to close for two weeks

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s Capitol building is shutting down for two weeks to try and combat the spread of the coronavirus, meaning there will be no legislative action under the dome until sometime after April 6.

The announcement by Gov. Mike Parson also means visitors hoping to tour the century-old seat of state government will be turned away as part of the state’s reaction to the global pandemic.

“The health and safety of all Missourians, including our state workforce, is our top priority,” Parson said.

Parson, who has held briefings on the state’s response to COVID-19 for the past week, made his announcement with no media present as part of an effort to comply with his own order to keep public gatherings under 10 people.

The decision to shutter the building came after Friday’s revelation that a member of the House, Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Runions, 79, shares an office suite on the first floor of the building with eight other Democrats. Those who sat with him in committee hearings or nearby on the House floor quickly announced self-quarantines.

He was last in the building on March 13.

Since then, the number of positive cases across Missouri has jumped to over 180.

Lawmakers also have put their plans on hold during the outbreak.

The administration also was moving Monday to allow state workers who could work remotely to do so, leaving parking lots around state office building less than two-thirds full.