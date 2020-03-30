You are the owner of this article.
Missouri casinos to stay closed for at least another week
0 comments

Missouri casinos to stay closed for at least another week

Ameristar Casino

Cars drive into and out of the front entrance to the Ameristar casino in St. Charles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s 13 casinos will stay dark for another week because of ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

In an announcement Monday, the Missouri Gaming Commission extended its closure order to April 6.

Regulators shuttered the facilities on March 17, with an eye toward reopening them Monday.

The extension was made to be “in compliance with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services order on statewide social distancing," the commission said.

Illinois casinos are under orders to stay closed until at least April 8.

With the casinos closed, Missouri and local governments will see a reduction in gaming tax revenue of an estimated $19 million.

The extension comes two days after the health department ordered the shutdown of unregulated gambling machines that have spread across the state in recent years.

