Missouri casinos won’t reopen before May 15

JEFFERSON CITY — Despite Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to loosen stay-at-home orders beginning next week, Missouri’s casinos will stay dark until at least May 15.
“We are not ready to give them the go-ahead to open,” Mike Leara, the state’s top gambling regulator told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday.
Leara also said the state’s 13 casinos could stay closed longer than May 15 based on the status of the coronavirus pandemic at that time.
“We’re going to reevaluate everything early that week,” said Leara, chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission. “It could change.”
Parson, a Republican, is lifting his statewide stay-at-home order effective Monday, but Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has extended the county’s order until at least mid-May, citing concerns that reopening too soon could create a new wave of infections. Democratic leaders of St. Louis city, Kansas City and Jackson County also have extended stay-home orders through mid-May.
The casinos have been shuttered since March 17 as part of the governor’s order on social distancing.
In Illinois, there is no opening date for casinos including both in the Metro East: the Alton Argosy and the Casino Queen.
The Queen, especially, could be hurt when the Lumiere opens in downtown St. Louis -- and East St. Louis, which depends heavily on the Queen as a source of tax revenue
Based on earlier estimates, the closure could cost state coffers $60 million in revenue. That money goes to help fund public schools and universities.
Leara said a key part of the decision to keep the casinos closed was competition across county borders. St. Charles County, home to the Ameristar Casino, for example, is set to reopen earlier than St. Louis County, potentially allowing one operator to gain a financial advantage.
He acknowledged that may not play well for casino operators in rural areas where there is less competition.
But, Leara said, “When they do open, it will be universal.”
This story will be updated.
