Missouri casinos won’t reopen before May 15

JEFFERSON CITY — Despite Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to loosen stay-at-home orders beginning next week, Missouri’s casinos will stay dark until at least May 15.

“We are not ready to give them the go-ahead to open,” Mike Leara, the state’s top gambling regulator told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday.

Leara also said the state’s 13 casinos could stay closed longer than May 15 based on the status of the coronavirus pandemic at that time.

“We’re going to reevaluate everything early that week,” said Leara, chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission. “It could change.”

Parson, a Republican, is lifting his statewide stay-at-home order effective Monday, but Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has extended the county’s order until at least mid-May, citing concerns that reopening too soon could create a new wave of infections. Democratic leaders of St. Louis city, Kansas City and Jackson County also have extended stay-home orders through mid-May.

The casinos have been shuttered since March 17 as part of the governor’s order on social distancing.