 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri Congressman Cleaver tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Kansas City, at the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Statewide Celebration Kick-off Program for Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016 at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis. Photo by Sid Hastings
{{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman revealed in a statement.

Cleaver, who represents a Kansas City-area district, announced the breakthrough infection in a statement released Wednesday evening, within hours of testing positive. Cleaver said he is fully vaccinated and also received a booster vaccine.

“While I am experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms, because I am vaccinated and boosted, I am confident that I will be protected from severe illness,” he said.

The congressman said he will isolate while recovering from the infection and will work remotely until he no longer has symptoms and after completing his self-imposed quarantine.

“I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News