Missouri congresswoman reports $100,000 book deal
Missouri congresswoman reports $100,000 book deal

Cori Bush -- a favorite

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, speaks about her dedication to the people of St. Louis and the importance of getting an education at Harris-Stowe State University on Feb. 19, 2021. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, who represents Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, is writing a book.

The longtime activist leader from Florissant reported the book project in an annual financial disclosure statement filed Friday.

According to the disclosure, she could receive as much as $100,000 as an advance for writing “The Cori Chronicles” from Knopf Doubleday Publishing.

Bush, who is also a nurse, defeated 10-term Democrat William Lacy Clay in the August 2020 primary before winning easily in November. Her district includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County.

She is the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress. 

The filing notes that the book advance was “reviewed and approved by the House Committee on Ethics” in advance.

 

