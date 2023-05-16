ST. LOUIS — For many years, working for the city has usually meant living in it, too. But maybe not for much longer.

A bill on the governor’s desk, approved by state lawmakers last week, would do away with the residency requirement for all city employees. They could instead live anywhere within an hour’s drive.

The change could provide a boost to recruitment efforts at a time when City Hall could really use one. Hundreds of vacancies across the workforce have hobbled trash pickup, 911 dispatch, tree-trimming and other services in recent years, frustrating residents and officials.

The mayor’s office applauded passage in a statement Monday.

“Mayor (Tishaura O.) Jones is working to modernize city government, bringing it into the 21st century while navigating the labor market pressure created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said spokesman Nick Desideri. “Lifting the residency requirement would give the city another tool to recruit workers.”

Others were more wary.

Aldermanic President Megan Green said voters, who rejected a similar change on the ballot three years ago, should be allowed to weigh in. And Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard, of the West End, said the city should consider beefing up incentives for employees who stay.

“We don’t want a mass exodus,” Hubbard said.

Residency rules are a longstanding tradition in St. Louis and other cities, including New York, Boston, and Chicago. The general idea is simple: If someone is going to be paid by the city, they should live there, buy a house there and spend their money there.

Or, as Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley once quipped, “If a city is good enough to work for, it should be good enough to live in.”

St. Louis’ charter, which is like a local constitution, has imposed a requirement since 1914, and there were rules for some positions even before that.

It wasn’t much of an issue until the 1950s, when more and more residents began moving from the city, then the eighth-largest in the country, to the booming suburbs. Hundreds of waivers were issued to city employees, eventually prompting a backlash when aldermen moved to tighten requirements in the 1970s. Under pressure from City Hall, the old state-appointed police board slapped a requirement on new officers around that time as well.

But in recent years, cracks in the dam have been spreading. City firefighters successfully lobbied the state legislature for an exception for those who lived more than seven years in the city, arguing they shouldn’t be required to send their children to the city’s struggling public schools. Officers hired before the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was returned to local control in 2013 got the same deal.

And about five years ago, citing a growing struggle to attract qualified applicants for a number of positions in the wake of the Ferguson unrest, Mayor Lyda Krewson and a group of aldermen began pushing for wholesale repeal.

There was some pushback. Some aldermen wondered if the city might improve recruitment from area high schools and community colleges. They also worried about city workers moving and lightening the tax base, leaving less money to provide services.

“That’s not fair to those who do stay,” then-Alderman Marlene Davis argued.

But former Alderman Joe Vaccaro, a proponent of the plan, said the city had to acknowledge reality. Decades of population decline had shrunk the talent pool in the city. And the city needed more police officers, tree-trimmers and truck drivers.

Initial results from that push have been underwhelming. When the plan went before voters in 2020, it only received 49.8% of the vote, well short of the 60% threshold required for a charter change.

That same year, state lawmakers passed a three-year exemption for public safety-related positions, like those in the short-staffed city police department. But since then, the number of commissioned officers has dropped from roughly 1,200 to less than 1,000.

Vaccaro, the former alderman, said the same thing has been happening at police departments across the country, though.

And now, the residency change won’t be the only big thing the city is doing to goose recruitment: The city police union recently negotiated some of the largest pay raises for officers in recent memory. And the proposed city budget calls for across-the-board, 4.5% pay bumps for the second year in a row.

Jeff Rainford, the longtime chief of staff to Mayor Francis G. Slay, cast it all as a bit of a gamble.

“The city is losing residents at an alarming rate,” he wrote in a text message. “This will likely make that worse.”

“But if it makes city services like policing and trash pickup noticeably better, it will be worth it.”