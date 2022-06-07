Missouri court sides with Greitens on message-deleting app

Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday ruled that former Gov. Eric Greitens didn’t violate open records laws by using a message-deleting app to chat with his staff.
The Western District Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling in Greitens’ favor, the Kansas City Star reported.
A St. Louis attorney sued Greitens in 2017 over use of the Confide app by the governor’s office. The app deletes messages after the recipient reads them.
Greitens resigned 2018 in the face of possible impeachment and allegations of sexual and political misconduct. He’s now running for U.S. Senate.
St. Louis attorney Ben Sansone argued use of the app violated Missouri open-records laws, which are designed to ensure taxpayers have access to government documents.
But a lower-court judge sided with Greitens, and appeals court judges agreed.
Still, appeals court judges said the ruling should not be interpreted as them condoning use of the app by public officials, writing the app “has the practical effect of side-stepping the reach of Missouri’s Sunshine Law.”
- Always wild at Wrigley: Marmol ejected, Goldschmidt's streak ends, Cubs win, and that's only Game 1
- BenFred: Matt Carpenter is building a compelling comeback attempt with Yankees
- St. Louis aldermanic president, two allies indicted on federal bribery charges
- Shooter who killed Sweetie Pie’s reality TV star pleads guilty, implicates others
- Donovan delivers: Rookie’s 10th-inning hit wins Game 2, splits doubleheader on long, weird Wrigley day
- BenFred: If non-Pujols free agent additions don't improve, Cardinals will need trade deadline do-over
- A St. Louis County couple built a ‘world-class’ garden. They say their city is ruining it.
- McClellan: A lesson learned on the mean streets of Webster Groves: ‘Be careful out there.’
- Pujols rescues Cardinals in 10th for 3-2 win as Goldschmidt, Wainwright shine
- St. Louis area Catholic schools face large teacher shortage as closures loom
- Renegade priest at St. Stanislaus is going back to Poland
- Hudson, Arenado end frustrations in 5-2 Cardinals win over San Diego
- Fatal shooting of dog in St. Charles County sparks national attention, investigation
- Machado wonders when opposing teams will fete Cardinals greats Pujols, Molina with 'farewell tour'
- Gordo: Booming minor-league bats are creating looming big-league decisions
Mark Pedroli, Sansone’s attorney, told The Kansas City Star that they’ll try to take the case to the Missouri Supreme Court if necessary.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.