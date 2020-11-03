Missouri Democrats, GOP eyeing handful of down-ballot races for election night clues

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Democrats and Republicans were looking to the results of about a dozen down-ballot races Tuesday night for insights into the overall mood of the electorate.
Success by either party in competitive state legislative races could foreshadow wins to come in congressional and statewide contests.
In the St. Louis area, the state Senate race drawing the most attention was in west St. Louis County, where incumbent state Sen. Andrew Koenig faced state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood.
Lavender mounted a well-funded challenge and polls have shown a tight race. In addition to Manchester and Kirkwood, the 15th Senate District takes in all or parts of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Ellisville, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and other municipalities.
Lavender has said she was motivated to run after Koenig last year helped pass legislation that bans most abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. She has focused her campaign on health care and addressing gun violence, while Koenig has emphasized his sipport from law enforcement and portrayed himself as a backstop against "radical" liberal policies.
Republicans were also defending the 19th Senate District, which takes in Boone and Cooper counties in mid-Missouri.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, was locked in a tight race against Democrat Judy Baker. A win by Baker would set off a scramble among Senate Republicans, who would be forced to choose a new majority leader if Rowden loses.
State Rep. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis County, was vying to represent the 1st Senate District, which stretches from south county to Brentwood. Republicans were hoping businessman David Lenihan could flip the district, which Democrats have held for eight years.
Meanwhile, Democratic state Rep. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, was poised to win election to the 5th Senate District, succeeding term-limited state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed in a heavily Democratic district that covers most of the eastern half of St. Louis.
And, Angela Walton Mosley was expected to replace term-limited state Sen. Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, in the heavily Democratic 13th Senate District, covering north St. Louis County.
Democrats would need to flip two state Senate seats and seven House seats from GOP control in order to take Republicans below two-thirds majorities in either chamber.
In the House, Republicans were attempting to hang on to the south St. Louis County-based 94th District, where Republican state Rep. Jim Murphy faces Democrat Jean Pretto in a rematch from 2018.
That year, Murphy won by 347 votes out of more than 15,100 cast.
In St. Charles County, Democrat Bill Otto was challenging incumbent Rep. Tom Hannegan, R-St. Charles, who narrowly defeated Otto two years ago, by 315 votes out of 16,200 cast.
The open 106th District in St. Charles County has also drawn attention.
There, Republican's Adam Schwadron faces Democrat Cindy Berne.
Democrats were also playing defense in some cases.
After flipping the Manchester-based 99th House District last year, state Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, is aiming to defeat Republican Lee Ann Pitman for a second time.
The two parties are also competing for a handful of districts that take in parts of Columbia as well as more rural surrounding areas, plus the Springfield-based 135th District and several suburban Kansas City districts.
