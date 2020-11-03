Missouri Democrats, GOP eyeing handful of down-ballot races for election night clues

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Democrats and Republicans were looking to the results of about a dozen down-ballot races Tuesday night for insights into the overall mood of the electorate.

Success by either party in competitive state legislative races could foreshadow wins to come in congressional and statewide contests.

In the St. Louis area, the state Senate race drawing the most attention was in west St. Louis County, where incumbent state Sen. Andrew Koenig faced state Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood.

Lavender mounted a well-funded challenge and polls have shown a tight race. In addition to Manchester and Kirkwood, the 15th Senate District takes in all or parts of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Ellisville, Sunset Hills, Valley Park and other municipalities.

Lavender has said she was motivated to run after Koenig last year helped pass legislation that bans most abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. She has focused her campaign on health care and addressing gun violence, while Koenig has emphasized his sipport from law enforcement and portrayed himself as a backstop against "radical" liberal policies.