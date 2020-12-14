Missouri electors cast votes for Trump in one of election’s final steps

In 2016, vocal protesters converged in the Missouri Capitol to urge the GOP electors to vote for the person who had won the national popular vote, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The electors ignored the pleas and voted for Trump

This time, the electors didn’t talk during the 15-minute proceeding.

Afterward, Maureen O’Gorman, an elector representing St. Louis, refused to talk to the Post-Dispatch about her role in the historic event.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elector Penny Henke, representing suburban St. Louis, wore a “Trump 2020” mask.

Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman oversaw the meeting.

“Thank you very much for your service to your state and your country,” Steelman told the electors.

The action came after a three-person panel last week certified Missouri’s vote results in the Nov. 3 election that saw Republicans run the table in statewide balloting.

Trump won by 15 points, garnering 56% of the vote as he beat Biden by 465,722 votes in Missouri, according to tallies by the state’s 116 local election authorities.