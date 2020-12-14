Missouri electors cast votes for Trump in one of election’s final steps

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 10 electoral votes were cast for Donald Trump Monday as members of the nation’s Electoral College moved to make former Vice President Joe Biden the nation’s next chief executive.
In a ceremony in the Senate lounge of the Missouri Capitol, each elector signed ballots for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s general counsel, Chris Limbaugh, announced the results.
When the day is finished, the overall results from each of the states are expected to show Biden won the presidency with 306 electoral votes. Trump had 232 electors. Illinois’ electors, meeting earlier Monday in Springfield, voted 20-0 for Biden.
Typically, the day electors meet has been a quiet affair. That’s not been the case in the era of Trump.
In 2020, because of efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results, every election step is being closely watched. There was a heavier-than-usual presence of police in the Capitol Monday, but there were no incidents.
In 2016, vocal protesters converged in the Missouri Capitol to urge the GOP electors to vote for the person who had won the national popular vote, Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The electors ignored the pleas and voted for Trump
This time, the electors didn’t talk during the 15-minute proceeding.
Afterward, Maureen O’Gorman, an elector representing St. Louis, refused to talk to the Post-Dispatch about her role in the historic event.
Support Local Journalism
Elector Penny Henke, representing suburban St. Louis, wore a “Trump 2020” mask.
Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman oversaw the meeting.
“Thank you very much for your service to your state and your country,” Steelman told the electors.
The action came after a three-person panel last week certified Missouri’s vote results in the Nov. 3 election that saw Republicans run the table in statewide balloting.
Trump won by 15 points, garnering 56% of the vote as he beat Biden by 465,722 votes in Missouri, according to tallies by the state’s 116 local election authorities.
More than 3 million Missourians, or 70.1% of registered voters, cast ballots in the general election.
Other electors, who were chosen earlier this year by a vote of Republican Party members, include former Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard of Joplin, state Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, and state Rep. Glen Kolkmeyer, R-Odessa.
Each state picks electors amounting to the total number of its seats in Congress.
The electors’ votes are now sent to the president of the U.S. Senate, who, on Jan. 6, will tally the votes and announce the winner. The process was first laid out by the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
The final step is inauguration, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 20.
Some die-hard Democrats say they feel abandoned by their party, which won’t even campaign in rural areas.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.