Missouri employee pension says firm had lobbyist, lawmaker apply pressure on lawsuit

Those phone calls came days after MOSERS sued Catalyst for steering investments into a troubled lending business, marking a rare step for the $8 billion pension that pays benefits to more than 51,000 retirees from Missouri state government.

Stegmann and Wiemann both declined to attend the meeting, citing the existence of the lawsuit. Typically parties involved in litigation do not speak with one another outside of court proceedings, except through their attorneys of record.

“I don’t want to say what he did was appropriate and I don’t want to say what he did was inappropriate,” Wiemann said. “What he did when he called me was not illegal. He certainly can call me. When I told him I couldn’t talk about it, that was the end of the conversation.”

While the meeting never occurred, Onder in December wrote a letter to Stegmann, quizzing her about MOSERS’ legal strategy and asking to see the itemized legal invoices it was sending to the law firm representing the pension. Onder said Catalyst had also offered to let him review a sealed document filed in the lawsuit that represented the private equity firm’s account of the issues in the case, and requested MOSERS’ permission for Onder to see it.