Missouri Ethics Commission fines Eric Greitens $178,000 for campaign finance violations

JEFFERSON CITY — State ethics regulators have fined the campaign of former Gov. Eric Greitens $178,000 over campaign finance violations dating to Greitens’ upstart, outsider bid to become Missouri’s chief executive.
The Missouri Ethics Commission released its long-awaited assessment of Greitens’ campaign apparatus on Thursday. The commission found reasonable grounds to believe the Greitens campaign committed two violations of Missouri law, but dismissed other allegations.
The MEC said the fine was linked to two dark money groups that were raising and spending money to further Greitens’ political career.
A consent order says Greitens can pay $38,000 of the fine and be done with the case as long as no more violations occur, and said the ethics commission "found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens, individually."
Greitens’ legal team declared victory.
“Eric Greitens is and always has been innocent of these false accusations. Our contention from the beginning was that the accusations against Mr. Greitens were baseless,” said Catherine Hanaway, who ran against Greitens in the GOP primary for governor in 2016.
In July 2018, then-Rep. Jay Barnes, a Jefferson City Republican who had led a Missouri House investigation into Greitens, filed a complaint with the ethics commission saying former Greitens adviser Nick Ayers and other aides might have solicited campaign donations from restricted donors and might have worked to hide the source of the donations.
Barnes alleged several campaign infractions by the disgraced former chief executive, including that Greitens failed to form a campaign committee after spending the first $500 on his statewide bid and that he did not report $4 million spent by LG PAC as an in-kind contribution.
Barnes filed the ethics complaint after Greitens, a Republican, resigned on June 1, 2018. The issues mentioned in the ethics complaint did not touch on other alleged illegality that Greitens committed.
During the spring of 2018, the GOP-led investigative committee took the testimony of a woman who accused Greitens of coercing her into sex acts and threatening her with the release of a compromising photograph.
After the release of that report, Greitens disputed its findings and called its allegations “tabloid trash.” Legislators forged ahead and released a second report, this time detailing Greitens’ alleged campaign finance infractions.
Documents and testimony showed that Greitens ran an off-the-books gubernatorial campaign in 2014 and 2015, and lied about his campaign’s acceptance of a charity donor list from the Mission Continues, a veterans charity Greitens founded in 2007.
Ayers, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, is a campaign consultant from Georgia whose companies were used by Greitens. One of Ayers’ acolytes, Austin Chambers, helped form and run A New Missouri.
As political and legal pressure continued to build against the embattled governor, the House committee emerged from behind closed doors in mid-May to hold a series of public hearings in which members took testimony about Greitens’ activities.
Greitens announced his resignation on May 29, 2018, the same day a Cole County judge ordered the former governor’s secretive nonprofit, A New Missouri, to release financial information to the House investigative committee.
Soon after Greitens’ resignation announcement, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner announced she was dropping a felony computer tampering case against Greitens, involving Greitens’ alleged use of a charity donor list for political fundraising purpose.
The charges followed a referral from then-Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican, who launched an investigation into the donor list after the Post-Dispatch reported Greitens’ campaign had received the donor list from an employee of Greitens’ former charity, the Mission Continues.
The House essentially stopped digging after Greitens’ resignation, but Barnes published a scorching letter in late June calling A New Missouri a “criminal enterprise.” He leveled a series of other allegations, even accusing Greitens of possible literary fraud related to the book Greitens published in 2015.
Greitens, who now works for the U.S. Navy, reported having $637,977 in his still-active campaign account. He can use that money to pay the fine.
In its report, the MEC noted that Greitens has spent over $500,000 on legal fees related to the case since the complaint was filed.
This article will be updated.
