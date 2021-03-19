Missouri extends individual income tax filing, payment deadline to May 17

JEFFERSON CITY — Following the lead of the federal government, Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday the state had waived its April 15 individual income tax filing deadline.

In a news release, Parson said the state’s tax filing and payment deadline had been extended to May 17 from April 15.

The extended deadline, applying to the 2020 tax year, was announced days after the U.S. Treasury Department and IRS said the federal deadline would be extended to May 17.

“As our state continues recovering from COVID-19, we understand that many Missourians are still feeling the effects of the past year,” Parson said in a news release.

“Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season,” he said.

This is the second year, amid the pandemic, the state has extended its filing deadline. This year’s extension will not last as long as last year’s, when the state extended the deadline pushed to July 15.

A release from Parson’s office said the extension “applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax. However, it does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021; that deadline has not changed.”

