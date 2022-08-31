 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri gets $11.9M from feds to repair roads, bridges damaged in 2019 floods

Flood waters in West Alton continue to rise

Water foul perch on a dead tree on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the intersection of Riverlands Way and the southbound lanes of Missouri Highway 67 in West Alton as floodwaters have covered the entire road. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

 JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is getting $11.9 million in federal aid to help pay for repairs of roads and bridges damaged in 2019 during major flooding in the state along the Mississippi and Missouri river systems.

The grant was announced by the Federal Highway Administration.

The agency also said $1 million was going to the National Park Service to repair 2020 flood damage at an Ozark National Scenic Riverways facility at Round Spring in southern Missouri.

