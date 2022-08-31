Missouri gets $11.9M from feds to repair roads, bridges damaged in 2019 floods

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is getting $11.9 million in federal aid to help pay for repairs of roads and bridges damaged in 2019 during major flooding in the state along the Mississippi and Missouri river systems.
The grant was announced by the Federal Highway Administration.
The agency also said $1 million was going to the National Park Service to repair 2020 flood damage at an Ozark National Scenic Riverways facility at Round Spring in southern Missouri.
