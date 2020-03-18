Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pushes April elections to June as coronavirus precaution

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday moving the date of local government elections from April 7 to June 2, according to a news release from his office.

The release said Parson received a request to move the date of the election from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Parson declared a state of emergency last week.

“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said in a statement.

“Postponing an election is not easy," he said, "but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”

A message from Kurt Erickson State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months! St. Louis Post-Dispatch Political Fix e-newsletter Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.