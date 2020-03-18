You are the owner of this article.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pushes April elections to June as coronavirus precaution
FILE - In this June 1, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks after being sworn in as the state's 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Wednesday moving the date of local government elections from April 7 to June 2, according to a news release from his office.

The release said Parson received a request to move the date of the election from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Parson declared a state of emergency last week.

“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said in a statement.

“Postponing an election is not easy," he said, "but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”

