JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed the state's $30 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, finalizing the plan that outlines state support for everything from schools to infrastructure to conservation efforts.
Much of the Republican governor's plan, which he outlined in January, survived the legislative budgeting process. Parson, a Republican, did not issue any line-item vetoes, meaning lawmakers won't have to debate overriding any budget moves later this year.
“We are proud of the General Assembly and their efforts with the fiscal year 2020 budget," Parson said in a statement. "They have created a fiscally-responsible, balanced budget that will move Missouri forward.”
State workers are poised to receive a 3% raise while Department of Corrections employees will receive additional salary increases in an effort to attract and retain prison officials.
The formula used to calculate state aid for K-12 education will be fully funded, with public schools receiving $61.4 million more than this fiscal year, bringing total K-12 spending to $3.54 billion. Public colleges and universities will receive small increases to core funding.
The plan also includes $10 million in lottery funds that will go to the "Fast Track" scholarship program for students 25 or older.
The governor also won the authority to sell bonds for bridge repairs.
In January, Parson proposed selling $350 million worth of bonds, but the Legislature pared that amount to $301 million. The authority to issue the bonds is also contingent on the state winning a federal grant for bridge repairs.
Also included in the spending plan is $50 million in general revenue for bridge repairs, as well as an additional $50 million to be used for an infrastructure cost-share program between cities and the state.
The state's public defenders, despite still being chronically underfunded, also scored minor wins: $500,000 in new spending to address the public defenders' case backlog; and $913,786 for two juvenile units in St. Louis and Kansas City.
About one-third of the state's budget is funded by state general revenue. One-third is made up of other funds, while the rest comes from the federal government.
As of Friday, net general revenue collections had swelled to $8.9 billion for the fiscal year, a 1.59% increase over net collections at the same point last year.
Officials had predicted state revenue would grow by 1.7% this fiscal year.
