Missouri governor asks feds for disaster declaration amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus stay at home order

A man walks across Market Street in downtown St. Louis at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Both pedestrian and vehicle traffic were light on Wednesday morning during St. Louis city's second full day of a stay at home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday asked President Donald Trump's administration for a major disaster declaration as the state continues to fight an outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Parson's office, in a Wednesday news release, said the governor requested crisis counseling and disaster unemployment assistance statewide under a Federal Emergency Management Agency program.

The governor also wants FEMA to assist nonprofits and local governments with outbreak-related expenses.

"Although it is continuing to develop, it’s already clear the COVID-19 pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens," Parson said in a news release. "There is an urgent need for federal assistance to help Missouri families meet today’s challenges and the many more that we will face."

Parson's office also said the U.S. Small Business Association had approved the state's request for low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses. 

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 255 known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, up from 183 cases on Monday. The state had reported five deaths.

