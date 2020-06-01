Missouri governor denounces Minnesota killing, decries ‘acts of violence’

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Monday denounced the killing last week of George Floyd in Minnesota, voicing support for protesters while criticizing acts of violence he said drown out “the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice.”
His comments came after flashes of violence throughout the weekend, and days after Parson activated the Missouri National Guard as a “proactive” measure.
“What happened to him (Floyd) was very wrong,” Parson said during his daily press briefing. “And it has filled Americans everywhere with sadness, grief and anger. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our state and our nation in response to this event.
“This violence not only threatens public safety, it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation,” Parson said.
Asked if he thought there was a systematic problem associated with police and African Americans, Parson, a former sheriff, said: “I don’t like pitting one against the other. I really don’t, because I think 99% of the law enforcement officers are out there at least are doing their jobs, doing what they’re supposed to be doing. Is there bad actors out there? Yes, they always have been in those careers, just like any other profession.”
Asked what he thought the protesters’ message was, Parson said, “I think they’re trying to convey what happened in Minnesota — using that for what happened and equality to black Americans to try to say that they’re being targeted by police. That’s the message they’re trying to say more than other people.”
He said officials had to figure out “what adjustments can be made.”
Parson’s comments followed a conference call Monday between governors and President Donald Trump. Parson, like Trump a Republican, said he was on the call.
“Most of you are weak,” Trump said, according to the Associated Press. “You have to arrest people.”
The president urged the governors to deploy the National Guard, which he credited for helping calm the situation Sunday night in Minneapolis. He demanded that similarly tough measures be taken in cities that also experienced violence, including New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.
“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” said Trump. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before.”
Parson said Trump was talking about cracking down on a “criminal element” committing violence and looting, not protests.
“He said that people needed to take the action, the resources they needed to stop the looting and breaking into private business, stealing, throwing rocks at police officers, shooting people,” Parson said. “He wasn’t talking about protesters that were law-abiding protesters.”
When asked what he thought about Trump’s statement on “weak” governors, Parson suggested he wasn’t among them.
“Everything that he was talking about today about activating the guard, we’ve already done,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.