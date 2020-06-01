Missouri governor denounces Minnesota killing, decries ‘acts of violence’

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Monday denounced the killing last week of George Floyd in Minnesota, voicing support for protesters while criticizing acts of violence he said drown out “the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice.”

His comments came after flashes of violence throughout the weekend, and days after Parson activated the Missouri National Guard as a “proactive” measure.

“What happened to him (Floyd) was very wrong,” Parson said during his daily press briefing. “And it has filled Americans everywhere with sadness, grief and anger. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our state and our nation in response to this event.

“This violence not only threatens public safety, it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation,” Parson said.