Missouri governor: Even in pandemic, not state’s job to break up Lake of the Ozarks partying

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page issued a “travel advisory” urging “those who ignored protective practices to self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative for COVID-19” and encouraging employers to ask workers how they spent their holiday and to take necessary precautions.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson called the behavior “irresponsible and dangerous” because visitors to the lake could spread the disease across the Midwest when they return home.

“It’s just deeply disturbing,” Krewson said.

Democrats accused Parson of putting the economy before public health.

“Governor Parson has lost control and the past few days have made clear that there is a massive vacuum of leadership in our state,” said Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford. “Instead of putting together a thoughtful plan to reopen our economy, the governor recklessly reopened the state — and now Missourians are paying the economic and public health price.

Parson’s response to the global pandemic has been criticized as being too light-handed. Rather than impose tough limits on behavior, he has called for people to practice personal responsibility when it comes to going out in public and has left enforcement to local officials.