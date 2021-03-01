 Skip to main content
Missouri governor frees $281 million from budget cuts
Missouri governor frees $281 million from budget cuts

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday freed $281 million in funding for K-12 public schools, college scholarships and other government services that he previously blocked from being spent.

The Republican initially cut $438 million from the current state budget over concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would tank the economy and mean significantly less state revenue for the year.

Parson has been releasing chunks of that funding as the economy has improved. The money he freed on Monday was the last of his restrictions.

About $123 million of the funding is for K-12 public schools. More than $1.5 million now is available for the state’s academic college scholarship program, Bright Flight. Another $5.7 million was released to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

