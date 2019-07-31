JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is leaving Missouri this weekend for a trade mission to Australia, the Post-Dispatch has learned.
The trip marks the second time this summer that Parson has headed overseas. The Republican was in Europe in June and later cited his visit with Bayer executives in Germany as a factor in the company announcing it would move 500 jobs to Creve Coeur.
Parson is scheduled to return Aug. 10.
Parson, a Republican, will be accompanied by a handful of Missouri companies seeking to open new markets in Australia. The trip is being sponsored by the Hawthorn Foundation, which receives state funding as well as private dollars.
A full list of participants was not immediately available.
Australia is Missouri’s eighth largest trading partner, purchasing over $301 million in goods from the state in 2017.