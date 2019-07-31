Subscribe for 99¢
Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks to residents, staff and volunteers at the Missouri Veteran's Home in St. Louis on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, as part of a tour addressing Missouri health care, including the care of veterans. Photo by Johanna Huckeba, jhuckeba@post-dispatch.com.

 Johanna Huckeba

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is leaving Missouri this weekend for a trade mission to Australia, the Post-Dispatch has learned.

The trip marks the second time this summer that Parson has headed overseas. The Republican was in Europe in June and later cited his visit with Bayer executives in Germany as a factor in the company announcing it would move 500 jobs to Creve Coeur.

Parson is scheduled to return Aug. 10.

Parson, a Republican, will be accompanied by a handful of Missouri companies seeking to open new markets in Australia. The trip is being sponsored by the Hawthorn Foundation, which receives state funding as well as private dollars.

A full list of participants was not immediately available.

Australia is Missouri’s eighth largest trading partner, purchasing over $301 million in goods from the state in 2017.

Kurt Erickson is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

