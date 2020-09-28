Missouri governor, in isolation, says he's doing well

As of Monday there was no decision on when a debate, canceled last Friday, would be rescheduled.

Galloway and Parson had been set to square off Friday in Columbia, at an event sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. It was the only confirmed debate before the Nov. 3 election.

The press association notified the candidates, including Rik Combs of the Libertarian Party and Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer, Friday that the rescheduled forum could be held Oct. 9, 16 or 23.

“I reached out to the campaigns of the various candidates to let them know of the available dates and I have not heard back,” said association Executive Director Mark Maasen.

Parson campaign manager Steele Shippy said he is reviewing the options.

“We’re working with the press association and will get back to them,” Shippy said.

Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for the governor’s office, said Teresa Parson’s isolation will end Sept. 28, less than 10 days after her test, because she started showing symptoms before her positive test on Wednesday.