Missouri governor, in isolation, says he's doing well

JEFFERSON CITY — Clad in a red, short-sleeve Kansas City Chiefs windbreaker, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson took a stroll on the mansion grounds Monday morning where he has been in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
Parson told the Post-Dispatch he’s doing well as he strode up and down the driveway with a member of his security team monitoring the scene.
“I’m feeling good,” Parson said from a distance.
Parson, 65, and his wife, Teresa, 67, both tested positive for the potentially deadly virus on Wednesday and announced they would be isolating for 10 days.
The governor said he had no symptoms, while the first lady had mild symptoms of a cough and nasal congestion. While the governor stayed in the mansion overlooking the Missouri River in downtown Jefferson City, his wife returned to their home on a cattle farm near Bolivar.
Along with upending the daily operations of state government, the diagnosis has kept the governor off the campaign trail as he seeks a full, four-year term. Parson, a Republican, is running against Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway.
As of Monday there was no decision on when a debate, canceled last Friday, would be rescheduled.
Galloway and Parson had been set to square off Friday in Columbia, at an event sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. It was the only confirmed debate before the Nov. 3 election.
The press association notified the candidates, including Rik Combs of the Libertarian Party and Green Party candidate Jerome Bauer, Friday that the rescheduled forum could be held Oct. 9, 16 or 23.
“I reached out to the campaigns of the various candidates to let them know of the available dates and I have not heard back,” said association Executive Director Mark Maasen.
Parson campaign manager Steele Shippy said he is reviewing the options.
“We’re working with the press association and will get back to them,” Shippy said.
Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for the governor’s office, said Teresa Parson’s isolation will end Sept. 28, less than 10 days after her test, because she started showing symptoms before her positive test on Wednesday.
The governor’s isolation period lasts through Oct. 3.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, was the first governor to test positive for COVID-19.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela Northam, announced Friday that they both had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are isolating for 10 days in the governor's mansion.
